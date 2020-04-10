Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 45 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.61. 2,469,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,306. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $267.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.81. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.15.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,645. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

