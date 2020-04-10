Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 59.3% during the first quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 37,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. 4,279,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,493. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

