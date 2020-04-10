Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $92.22. 2,168,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.