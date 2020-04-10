Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,336,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,865,816. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

