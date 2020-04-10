Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,350,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

