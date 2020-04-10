Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.67.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.01. 6,445,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,932. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.