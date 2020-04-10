Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.71. 24,273,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,818,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.03. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.