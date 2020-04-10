Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.53. 7,045,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.08. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

