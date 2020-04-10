Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $175.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,020,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,133,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day moving average is $193.49. The company has a market cap of $499.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

