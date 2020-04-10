Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 107,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 150,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

