Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during midday trading on Friday. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

