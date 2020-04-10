Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 84,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $95.31. 6,202,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,319. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

