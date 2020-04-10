Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $6.27 Million in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.23% of H & R Block at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

