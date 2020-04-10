Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in AT&T by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 50,047,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,725,344. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.84.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

