Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 1,367,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

