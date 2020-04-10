Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

DUK stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

