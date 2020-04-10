Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

