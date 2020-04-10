Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Linde by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.48. 3,199,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.59. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

