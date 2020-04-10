Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,042.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,612,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,585. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,017.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,920.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,851.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.