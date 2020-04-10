Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.73. 4,369,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,686. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.03.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,657 shares of company stock valued at $118,138,971 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

