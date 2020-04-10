Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.39. 137,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $248.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

