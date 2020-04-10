Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,223,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,985,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,690,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after buying an additional 219,627 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,756,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.05. The stock had a trading volume of 600,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,903. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3193 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

