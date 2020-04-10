Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.42. 4,281,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

