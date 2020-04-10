Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,253,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price target on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura cut their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.53.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

