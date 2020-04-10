Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 164,482 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 164,482 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 27,371,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,502,024. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

