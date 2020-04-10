Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 243 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,211.45. 2,155,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,539. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,242.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.