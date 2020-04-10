Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 383 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Clorox comprises approximately 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Clorox worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.07.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.