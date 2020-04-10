Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 415 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.72. 7,415,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.22.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

