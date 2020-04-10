Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 498 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 205,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.96. 4,543,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

