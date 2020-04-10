Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 69 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.6% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.00. 1,571,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,109. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

