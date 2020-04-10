Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,387. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.