Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.54.

D stock traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,478,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,892. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

