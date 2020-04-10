FUTURAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,562.75 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $3,562.75 and approximately $32,289.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00066709 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00370615 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009319 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012210 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012553 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001644 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

