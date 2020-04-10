GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.67. 535,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. GATX has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,309,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4,845.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

