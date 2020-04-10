General Motors (GM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Motors (NYSE: GM):

4/7/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $36.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coronavirus crisis is likely to weigh heavily on the production and sales of the top U.S. carmaker in the upcoming quarters. As it is, the company had been bearing the brunt of overall weak auto industry and expected the EPS to be flat year over year in 2020. General Motors, which commands a strong presence in China, recorded the biggest-ever decline in vehicle sales in the country in 2019. It had already warned that its business in the country is likely to face challenges in 2020 as well and COVID-19 outbreak has only made things worse. Moreover, the firm’s massive EV plans are likely to flare up the R&D costs and capex, thereby denting margins and cash flows. Frequent vehicle recalls, unfavorable currency translations and high leverage are also causes of concerns. As such, the stock is viewed as a risky bet.”

3/11/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 22,477,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,330,310. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

