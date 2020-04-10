Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CL King upgraded Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.37. 651,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genesco by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

