Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Gentherm posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Gentherm stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

