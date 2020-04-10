Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $218.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.28 million. Gentherm reported sales of $257.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $890.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.31 million to $970.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.69 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on THRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. 155,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,411. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,601,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth $1,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

