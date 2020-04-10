Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 3,176.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,176.75 ($41.79).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNS. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GNS traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,344 ($43.99). 134,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,181.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,096.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,216 ($29.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,709.98 ($48.80).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

