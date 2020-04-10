GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Down 100%

GGL Resources Corp (CVE:GGL) was down 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$815,960.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and diamonds in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

