Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,143. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$13.64 and a 1 year high of C$53.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.53.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

