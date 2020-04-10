Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $86.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.26.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,795,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,426. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

