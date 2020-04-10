Ginger Beef (CVE:GB) Shares Down 100%

Shares of Ginger Beef Corp (CVE:GB) dropped 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$529,133.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Ginger Beef (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ginger Beef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginger Beef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.