Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Insiders have purchased 11,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,238 in the last 90 days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 502,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,733. The firm has a market cap of $195.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.