Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.19, approximately 28,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 26,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.