Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Trading Up 3.7%

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 120.22% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

