Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.70 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of FOOD traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.09. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$1.49 and a 12-month high of C$4.65.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

