Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$4.90 Price Target at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$4.70 to C$4.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.27 on Thursday, reaching C$3.70. 494,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.87. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$1.49 and a one year high of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $180.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

