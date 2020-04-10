GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) Trading 5.6% Higher

GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), 80,592 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.71 ($0.50).

The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 million and a PE ratio of -15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Get GR Engineering Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. GR Engineering Services’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GR Engineering Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GR Engineering Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.