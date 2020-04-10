GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Trading Up 5.9%

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)’s share price were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 19,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%.

